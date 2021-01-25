Consumer cluster organization Euroconsumers has filed [PDF] a class action lawsuit against Apple. It accuses the company of planned obsolescence in its iPhones and seeks compensation of at least €60 on average for owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus.

Planned Apple Obsolescence

The accusation involves “battery throttling” in which Apple intentionally slowed down older iPhones. Apple said this was done to prevent random device shut downs due to the old battery, but didn’t inform customers this slow down was happening. Meanwhile, groups like Euroconsumers say that this throttling was done by Apple to encourage sales of newer iPhones.

Els Bruggeman, Head of Policy and Enforcement at Euroconsumers, said:

When consumers buy Apple iPhones, they expect sustainable quality products. Unfortunately, that is not what happened with the iPhone 6 series. Not only were consumers defrauded, and did they have to face frustration and financial harm, from an environmental point of view it is also utterly irresponsible. This new lawsuit is the latest front in our fight against planned obsolescence in Europe. Our ask is simple: American consumers received compensation, European consumers want to be treated with the same fairness and respect.

In total, the lawsuit seeks €60M in compensation. It follows two similar lawsuits filed in Belgium and Spain in December, and another lawsuit will be filed in Portugal in the near future, reports TechCrunch.