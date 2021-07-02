Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s executive Vice President for technology, says that Apple shouldn’t use privacy and security to limit competitors on its platforms (via Reuters).

Apple Platform Privacy

In 2020 Ms. Vestager introduced rules that would force Apple to allow sideloading, or letting users install apps outside of the App Store. Apple CEO Tim Cook said this would erode iPhone security and privacy. Ms. Vestager said that sideloading wouldn’t affect customer privacy or security.