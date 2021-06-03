The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) has backed the European Union’s antitrust case against Apple, Reuters reported. The case alleges that Apple distorts competition in the music streaming market, and followed a complaint from Spotify.

BEUC Supports Spotify, EU Apple Antitrust Case

BEUC backed the case Wednesday, as was allowed to do so as an interested third party. Its Director General Monique Goyens said:

We look forward to working with the Commission to ensure that Europe’s consumers have access to a full range of music streaming services without their choices being unfairly restricted or prices being artificially inflated.

Apple has rejected the EU charges. In a similar vein to the argument points forward in its case with Epic Games, it argues that the App Store helped boost Spotify’s business. Apple now has 12 weeks to respond to the charges. The case could ultimately lead to it being fined as much as 10 percent of global turnover. Changes to to its business model could also be imposed.