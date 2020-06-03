Eve Cam for HomeKit Secure Video Available to Preorder

Eve Cam for HomeKit Secure Video is available to preorder, Eve Systems announced today. It starts shipping on June 23.

Eve Cam for HomeKit

Made exclusively for HomeKit, Eve Cam works with HomeKit Secure Video so customers can have their video streams privately stored in iCloud. Recordings are analyzed using on-device machine learning through Apple TV, iPad, or HomePod.

The product was first announced at CES 2020 and offers the following features:

150° camera and high-def 1080p resolution

Infrared night vision

Integrated microphone and speaker

360° x 180° adjustable, magnetic camera base

Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems:

As we expand the Eve portfolio with home surveillance products, our pledge that what happens at home has to stay at home rings truer than ever. That’s precisely why Eve Cam has been designed from the ground up for Apple HomeKit Secure Video only.

Eve Cam for HomeKit Secure Video is available to preorder for US$149.95.