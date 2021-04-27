Eve Systems announced the fourth generation of its HomeKit smart plug product called Eve Energy, and it supports the Thread protocol. It’s available to purchase for US$39.95.

Eve Energy With Thread

Eve Energy enables control over lights and appliances through a simple tap or Siri command. Users can effortlessly set up schedules that put their appliances on autopilot, turning lamps and many other devices on and off independently of an iPhone or internet connection. The Eve app also keeps watch of the energy consumption and calculates energy costs for appliances based on a specific electricity rate.

With a HomePod or the brand new Apple TV 4K as a home hub, users can also access their accessories on the go, control them automatically based on whether somebody is leaving or arriving home, and add automations that work with other HomeKit-enabled accessories.

Eve Energy supports Thread and Bluetooth with the ability to join a Thread network automatically. Equipped with Apple HomeKit technology and UL certification, Eve Energy offers outstanding ease of use and advanced security. Eve Energy is quick and easy to set up, with no bridge required.

Details

Requirements

iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS 14

Controlling this HomeKit-enabled accessory automatically and away from home requires a HomePod or an Apple TV (4th generation or later) as a home hub

Power

Input / Output: AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

AC 120 V, 60 Hz, max. 15 A / 1,800 W

Standby Power Consumption: < 1 W

Compatibility

Type B sockets, Type A & B appliances

Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems: “Packing Thread router functionality into a premium quality, small-footprint smart plug, Eve Energy is the quintessential HomeKit accessory. Not only does it offer endless automation possibilities, but it also delivers an ultra-robust network to ensure that your schedules and timers work, any time and any place.“