The Eve for HomeKit app from Eve Systems received a 5.1 update on Friday. It adds support for Eve Weather, brings full Traditional Chinese localization, and other improvements.

With the all-new Eve Weather, track your local outdoor temperature, humidity and barometric pressure over time, and see the weather trend at a glance — on your iPhone or directly on the display. Eve Weather offers sleek design, IPX3 water resistance and state-of-the-art technology supporting Thread and Bluetooth. In the Eve app, dive into your local data by day, month, or year, view the temperature range of the past 24 hours, and always be one step ahead with the air-pressure-based weather trend.

