Eve Announces Four New Products at IFA 2019

Eve Systems creates products for the smart home, and it announced four new products at IFA 2019: Eve Extend, Eve Light Switch, Eve Thermo, and Eve Water Guard.

IFA 2019

IFA is a trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances taking place in Berlin, Germany. You can find Eve in Hall 25, Booth 407.

Eve Extend : Eve Extend is a range extender for Bluetooth enabled Eve devices. It connects directly to accessories beyond the range of your iPhone or home hub and makes them available across your Wi-Fi network. US$49.95.

: Eve Extend is a range extender for Bluetooth enabled Eve devices. It connects directly to accessories beyond the range of your iPhone or home hub and makes them available across your Wi-Fi network. US$49.95. Eve Light Switch : Eve Light Switch converts your existing single- or multi-location setup into an intelligent lighting system. You can slot Eve Light Switch and the included plate into an existing single or multi-switch frame. Or swap it out for a compatible design of your choice. €99.95.

: Eve Light Switch converts your existing single- or multi-location setup into an intelligent lighting system. You can slot Eve Light Switch and the included plate into an existing single or multi-switch frame. Or swap it out for a compatible design of your choice. €99.95. Eve Thermo : For this heating season, the smart radiator valve Eve Thermo adds several hardware improvements: Not only is the display now better and clearer, the touch controls also provide feedback when activated. What’s more, an enhanced motor makes Eve Thermo even quieter when opening and closing the valve. €69.95

: For this heating season, the smart radiator valve Eve Thermo adds several hardware improvements: Not only is the display now better and clearer, the touch controls also provide feedback when activated. What’s more, an enhanced motor makes Eve Thermo even quieter when opening and closing the valve. €69.95 Eve Water Guard: Eve Water Guard alerts you with an audible and visible alarm as soon as a leak is detected. You also receive instant notifications on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Eve Water Guard ships with a 4.3 ft, fully sensing cable that can also be easily extended.

