Eve for HomeKit version 5 is now available and supports M1 Macs. It also utilizes the screen resolutions of iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max perfectly, and iPad users can admire a new, fully native sidebar.

Eve Home

Eve also lists its app privacy labels to give you an idea of what kind of data it does (or doesn’t) collect. Refreshingly, the app only collects diagnostics like crash data and it isn’t linked to your identity. Other updates include:

Dark mode icon

The schedule editor of Eve Thermo has been further improved

Eve Light Strip now supports schedules

The secondary information display for Eve Degree and Eve Room has been refined

You can find Eve on the App Store here.