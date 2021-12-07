Air Quality Monitor ‘Eve Room’ Upgraded With Thread Support

On Tuesday Eve Systems announced that its Eve Room product has been updated with support for Thread. It’s compatible with HomeKit and is available for US$99.95.

Eve Room With Thread

Thread is a communication protocol like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The difference is that Thread uses a mesh network so that supported products can directly talk to each other without needing a central hub device. If a single accessory fails, the data packets are simply relayed to the next device in the mesh.

Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems:

Thread has been a spectacular success for us, and in a not too distant future a Thread network in your house will be just as common as Wi-Fi. If you purchase an Eve product with Thread, like Eve Room, you’re making a sustainable, future-proof choice, as Thread is one of the natively supported standards in Matter, the common protocol backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, SmartThings/Samsung, Eve and many more.

Product Highlights

Eve Room is an indoor air quality sensor to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are emitted as gases from certain solids or liquids. VOCs include a variety of chemicals, some of which may have short- and long-term adverse health effects.

Measure volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levels in your home.

Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, including furnishings, appliances, gadgets, toys & more.

View the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhone.

Put Eve Room wherever you like thanks to its wireless connectivity.

Joins your Thread network automatically / supports Bluetooth and Thread.

Get up and running in a flash with quick & easy installation and setup, and no need for a bridge or gateway.

Controlling this HomeKit-enabled accessory automatically and away from home requires a HomePod or an Apple TV (4th generation or later) as a home hub.