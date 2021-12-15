Eve Smart Home Holiday Deals for Last-Minute Shopping

The gift-giving festivities are just 10 days away, but have you finished your holiday shopping? If not, smart home accessories by Eve make excellent gifts. The HomeKit accessory maker has a number of awesome discounts right now, and you can still get these Eve smart home gifts in time for Christmas.

Great Eve Smart Home Discounts at Amazon

All of these are available from Amazon, with free Prime shipping. Just note, you may have to click a checkbox to apply the digital coupon to score the discount. These deals end December 24, so get that shopping in.

If you’re looking for a smart surge protector, Eve Energy Strip is regularly priced at $99.95. You can save 15% and get it for $84.96.

If changing your light switches is in your plans, this is a deal you may want to jump on for yourself. You can save 20% off retail for the Eve Light Switch. These typically cost $49.95 each.

If you want to automate your sprinkler system with HomeKit, Eve Aqua can do that. Normally, you’d pay $99.95 for this product, but it’s available now with a 20% discount. This accessory supports both Thread and Bluetooth, and should be Matter-compliant in 2022.

Next, up your home security game with Eve Cam. One of the handful of cameras that support Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video, this accessory usually retails for $149.95. You can save an extra 20% with Amazon’s digital coupon.

Finish Up That Holiday Shopping

These deals are some of the best we’ve seen, so get to clicking. Of course, we’ll continue letting you know about any other great deals we come across for your holiday gift-giving.