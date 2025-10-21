Even after multiple betas, iOS 26 still can’t fix its uneven icons on Lock Screen

People keep spotting a small but obvious inconsistency on the iPhone lock screen. The flashlight and camera buttons do not look the same size. In some places the glyphs feel shrunken inside their circles, while in others they look normal. Screenshots posted by users show the difference side by side, and once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

What users are reporting

Reports span recent public builds and betas. An Apple Support thread from last week notes that default torch and camera widgets appear larger than other quick actions, and that sizes change between edit mode and the saved lock screen. The poster says this did not happen on earlier releases.

Reddit threads add more examples. People show the flashlight glyph looking smaller on the photo viewer toolbar, while Control Center displays a larger, heavier icon. Several replies joke about “shrinkage,” but the complaint is consistent: visual weight jumps around between places that should match.

Why it looks wrong

Apple’s design rules say icons should keep visual consistency, often called optical size, not just the same pixel dimensions. SF Symbols, Apple’s icon library, includes features to balance perceived size and alignment so symbols feel equal on screen. When a UI mixes symbols with different scales or weights, or renders them inside different containers, the result can look off even if the math is correct.

Design research backs this up. Human eyes judge size by shape and contrast, so two icons with identical bounds can appear different when one has more negative space or sharper corners. That is why platforms adjust “visual size,” not just width and height.

Is customization to blame?

Some commenters mention Nugget, a popular customization tool that adds wallpaper collections and other tweaks without a full jailbreak. Nugget’s presence explains the curved-clock wallpapers in a few screenshots, but it does not fully account for the icon mismatch. Users on stock setups report the same behavior. Nugget’s own docs frame it as a cosmetic utility, not something that should resize system glyphs.

Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines ask developers to use SF Symbols at consistent scales and weights, and to keep icons optically balanced inside touch targets. If different system surfaces call different scales or weights for the same symbol, people will notice. That appears to be what is happening here, at least in some contexts.

What you can try today

You can remove and re-add the lock-screen shortcuts, then compare sizes while editing versus after saving. If the mismatch persists, it is likely a system rendering issue, not your layout. Basic resets sometimes clear UI hiccups, but most reports suggest you will need to wait for a software update. Apple’s support forums show the thread is recent, which means engineers are likely seeing the feedback already.

This is not a showstopper, but it is the kind of polish Apple built its reputation on. The fix is straightforward in theory: align symbol scales and weights across lock screen, photo viewer, and Control Center. Until that ships, the flashlight and camera may keep looking like they belong to different families, even when they sit inches apart.