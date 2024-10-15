Every 6th Mobile Phone Sold in the Last 3 Months Was an iPhone

According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, global smartphone shipments rose 4.0% year-over-year to 316.1 million units in the third quarter of 2024 (3Q24).

Apple maintained its second-place position in the global smartphone market, shipping 56 million iPhones and capturing a 17.7% market share. This represents a 3.5% year-over-year growth from the 54.1 million units shipped in 3Q23, when Apple held a 17.8% market share, as seen at Apple World Today.

Samsung retained its lead with an 18.3% market share, shipping 57.8 million smartphones. Following Apple, Xiaomi secured the third position with a 13.5% market share, while OPPO and vivo rounded out the top five with 9.1% and 8.5% market shares, respectively.

Apple’s success in 3Q24 was partly due to the continued popularity of older iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 15, which benefited from heavy promotions and increased marketing activities.