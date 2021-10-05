On Tuesday Apple released new materials for coding in elementary school. It includes a new activity guide, Everyone Can Code Early Learners, that extends its coding curriculum resources from kindergarten to college.

Everyone Can Code Early Learners

Everyone Can Code Early Learners helps educators and families introduce coding to students in their early years, when learners are first developing computational thinking skills. Through engaging and often off-screen activities, learners in kindergarten through third grade will discuss, discover, and play to build a foundation in core coding concepts through subjects that include science, art, music, and physical education.

In addition, new updates coming to the Schoolwork app add support for a popular educator survey tool called exit tickets. Exit tickets are a quick way for teachers to check in with students during or after class, using easy-to-create questions to gauge student comprehension, reactions, or engagement.

Everyone Can Code Early Learners is available today as a free download for families and educators on apple.com. In celebration of Europe Code Week, the guide is launching in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Spanish, and Swedish, with additional languages to follow.