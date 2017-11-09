Apple’s “Everyone Can Code” Program Expands to More than 20 International Schools

Apple’s “Everyone Can Code” program to teach students how to code in Swift is expanding to more than 20 additional universities around the world. The program is a year-long course designed by Apple’s own engineers and education team.

Previously, “Everyone Can Code” was limited to the United States. Apple CEO Tim Cook said,

We launched the Everyone Can Code initiative less than a year ago with the ambitious goal of offering instruction in coding to as many people as possible. Our program has been incredibly popular among US schools and colleges, and today marks an important step forward as we expand internationally.

Apple created the program to help anyone learn how to code with its Swift language. The iPhone and Mac maker partnered with several schools in the U.S. earlier this year to launch the year-long course. It’s also available for free to anyone interested in learning to code with Swift through Apple’s iBooks Store.