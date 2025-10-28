Everything in macOS Tahoe 26.1: Apple’s Official Release Notes

Apple published the macOS Tahoe 26.1 release notes. The update focuses on polish, reliability, and a few user-visible tweaks that improve readability and media features.

Apple also released the 26.1 Release Candidate to developers and public beta users earlier, which signals a public rollout soon. Build 25B77 is live in the developer portal.

What Apple says is new

Apple’s notes highlight interface controls for Liquid Glass, audio improvements, and stability fixes. In plain terms, you can choose a clearer or more tinted look for system surfaces, enjoy better FaceTime audio on poor connections, and expect the usual bug fixes and security updates. Apple’s enterprise and security pages list the underlying changes that ship with each point release.

You can review Apple’s official documents here:

This update includes the following features and enhancements: Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit: support.apple.com/100100. Some features may not be available in all regions or on all Apple devices. To learn more, please visit: apple.com/macos/feature-availability. Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit: support.apple.com/125039.

How to install macOS 26.1 when Apple releases it

Follow these steps on your Mac once Apple pushes the public build:

Open System Settings. Select General. Select Software Update. If you use beta profiles, turn off beta updates to see the public build when it appears. Click Update Now and follow the prompts.

Back up with Time Machine or your preferred tool.

Keep your Mac plugged in during download and installation.

Leave extra storage headroom so the installer can stage files safely.

macOS Tahoe 26.1 is a maintenance release with sensible UI controls, audio improvements, and security fixes. Check Apple’s pages for the full notes, then update as soon as it appears in Software Update.