Everything New in watchOS 11.4 Beta 3

WatchOS 11.4 beta 3 is out now, weighing about 608MB. Despite its large file size, this update doesn’t bring any substantial new features, as has been the trend with recent watchOS betas. It seems like Apple has focused on resolving known issues to ensure a better experience.

New Emojis Available

With the previous watchOS 11.4 beta 2, we got nine new emojis such as a face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a shovel, a root vegetable, a leafless tree, a harp, and a splatter. watchOS 11.4 beta 3 adds these new emojis to the emoji selection screen on your Apple Watch. So you don’t need to rely on your iPhone keyboard to input these when texting, as was previously the case.

Known Issues Resolved

According to Apple’s release notes for watchOS 11.4 beta 3, this update fixes several known issues that are relevant to developers. These will probably not be apparent to users like you and me.

However, if you faced issues mirroring your Apple Watch on your iPhone, they have been fixed, and the feature now works seamlessly.

Apart from that, there’s nothing exciting in this beta release. We are now quite close to the official public release of watchOS 11.4. It’ll probably happen towards the end of March or sometime in April 2025. In the meantime, check out what’s new on iOS 18.4 beta 3.