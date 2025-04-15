Everything New in watchOS 11.5 Dev Beta 2: Bug Fixes and More

Apple has just rolled out the second beta release of watchOS 11.5 to developers. The update does not introduce any notable new features or user interface changes. Instead, it’s a stability update that primarily focuses on bug fixes and system-wide enhancements ahead of the next major watchOS update arriving in June. Here are some under-the-hood improvements in watchOS 11.5 beta 2.

Fixes Known Bugs and Issues

This watchOS update addresses known issues in earlier betas. Also, it aims to reduce unexpected crashes and improve the overall battery life of your smartwatch. So, if your Apple Watch is already running the previous watchOS beta, installing the latest watchOS 11.5 beta 2 should improve its overall performance.

Improves Core Functions

Besides bug fixes, the second developer beta of watchOS 11.5 focuses on enhancing the reliability of core functions such as notifications, fitness tracking, and app performance. So you can enjoy a smoother and more responsive experience on your smartwatch.

How to Install watchOS 11.5 Beta 2

If your iPhone is running the latest beta version of iOS 18, you can easily install watchOS 11.5 beta 2 on your Apple Watch. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Browse to the My Watch tab from the bottom. Finally, tap General > Software Update and download the update.

If you’re a public beta tester, you’ll have to wait for a couple of days to access this update.

As Apple gears to transition to its next major version of watchOS, this small update ensures the current generation of software remains reliable and efficient. At WWDC which kicks off June 9, Apple will unveil its next wave of operating systems, including watchOS 12, iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 at WWDC held in June.

Here are 10 features we wish to see in the upcoming watchOS 12.