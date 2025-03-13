Everything New in iOS 18.3.2

Need to know the iOS 18.3 release date? Unless you work for Apple, you can't know for sure, but looking at past releases can foster a guess.

While you wait for the next major iPhone software update, iOS 18.4, which Apple has confirmed will arrive in April, the company has quietly released a smaller update: iOS 18.3.2. Here’s what it offers.

Apple’s latest update mainly includes standard bug fixes, security updates, and a fix for streaming playback issue. As usual, Apple doesn’t reveal security details until they have been fully investigated and patched, so the exact changes remain unclear.

However, this update does bring a few key changes. It adds a supplemental fix for a WebKit exploit that previously allowed malicious websites to escape the Web Content sandbox. Additionally, Apple Intelligence is re-enabled by default, meaning you’ll need to disable it again if you don’t want to use it. This small inconvenience seems to happen with every update, so expect it going forward.

Who Is It For, and How Do You Get It?

If your iPhone supports iOS 18, you can upgrade to iOS 18.3.2. This includes all iPhones from the iPhone XS (released in 2018) onward, the second, and third-generation iPhone SE models and the latest iPhone 16e.

To update: