Ex-Apple Exec Joins Microsoft Mixed Reality & AI Division

Former Apple exec Ruben Caballero has joined Microsoft. He has the title corporate Vice President Engineering – Hardware Design & Technology and is working on mixed reality and AR products (via Bloomberg News).

Ruben Caballero Joins Microsoft

Mr. Caballero was a vice president of engineering at Apple and led work on wireless technology and wireless testing efforts. He worked at Apple for around 14 years, joining in 2005 and leaving in 2019. On his LinkedIn profile, he outlined that he was “one of the founding leaders of the iPhone hardware team” and his role “expanded to include iPad, Apple Watch, Macintosh and all other hardware products.” Furthermore, Mr. Caballero was the product leader on the two most recent generations of Apple TV and Airport devices. He left Apple after the modem division he led became merged with the custom chip division run by another exec, Jony Srouji.

Before joining Microsoft, he served as an adviser to various startups. In his new role, Mr. Caballero will work on products like HoloLens mixed-reality headset.