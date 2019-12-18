Ex-Vox Media Man Will Lead Apple Podcast PR

Apple has hired former Vox Media PR Man Zach Kahn. Mr. Kahn will lead PR for Apple’s podcast business (via Variety).

Major Hires For Apple Podcasts

Mr. Kahan is set to join in January 2020 and be responsible for promoting all of Apple’s podcast work. Relocating to California, he will report senior director of communications Tom Neumayr. As well as Vox Media, Mr. Kahan worked at Google, Nest, and Uber.

Furthermore, Apple hired Emily Ochsenschlager as a creative producer. Ms. Ochsenschlager was previously a producer at NPR and National Geographic. She reportedly joined earlier in December. It looks like 2020 could be a big a year for Apple podcasts.