Veteran executives who previously worked at Spotify and Lifetime have joined the Apple TV+ unscripted team. According to The Hollywood Reporter Erika Clarke and Colleen Grogan have joined will report to head of documentaries and unscripted Molly Thompson.

Ms. Clarke is the recruit form Spotify. She led the firm’s in-house podcast studio and served as an executive producer of original content and podcast development. Her hiring is particularly eye-catching given Tuesday’s announcement of linked Apple TV+ podcast and documentary series The Line. Ms. Clarke also worked at MTV for a decade. There she earned an Emmy nomination 2015 documentary White People. She also worked on series such as Cribs and When I Was 17 and has various credits as an independent producer too. Her LinkedIn profile says she left the audio streaming service in November 2020, taking up her role at Apple in January.

Ms. Grogan, meanwhile, joins from Hot Snakes Media, having previously worked as a Vice President Nonfiction at Lifetime. She oversaw the likes of Bring It!, Coming Home and The Week the Women Went. Ms. Grogan also comes with various accolades, including being a producer on the Academy Award-winning Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You’re a Girl) and a 2009 Emmy for Intervention. Her LinkedIn profile actually indicates she’s been at Apple TV+ eight months, having joined in September. The two executives join another recent recruit, Zennen Clifton, as Apple bids to bolster its media offering.