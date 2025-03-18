Expanded Language Support for Apple Intelligence

The fourth beta versions of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4 bring a expansion to language support for Apple Intelligence. This update adds support for Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. This expansion is a major step towards making Apple Intelligence features more accessible to a global audience, allowing users to interact with their devices in their preferred languages.

Apple Intelligence encompasses a range of features that utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance user experience across Apple’s platforms. These features may include predictive text, voice recognition, language translation, and personalized recommendations.

The addition of localized English for Singapore and India is particularly noteworthy, as it recognizes the unique linguistic nuances in these markets. This level of localization demonstrates Apple’s commitment to providing a tailored experience for users in different parts of the world. The expanded language support is likely to have a significant impact on various applications and services across Apple’s ecosystem, from Siri interactions to keyboard predictions and system-wide translations.