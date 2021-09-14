On Tuesday Expedia Group announced some new features for its apps: New widgets designed for iOS 15 and an update that takes advantage of iOS 15 Quick Notes.

Expedia Group Updates

New iOS 15 travel companion widgets designed to support users at every stage of their trip-planning process — exclusively available on Expedia, Orbitz, and Travelocity (iPad/iPhone):

Prior to booking, the widget will feature a beautiful destination that changes each day to inspire traveler daydreams. At a glance, it will show the name of the destination, best time to visit, and a top attraction not to miss — such as the Parthenon in Athens. The large version of the widget will also visually depict where the destination is on a map.

After booking, the widget will reflect relevant upcoming trip data, including a countdown until the date of the trip, the local time at the destination, and icons to indicate what type of trip was reserved (e.g. full package or flight only). The large version of the widget will reveal even more details — like flight itinerary and hotel name.

Quick Note integration — exclusively available on Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity, CheapTickets, Wotif and eBookers (iPad)

The new integration empowers users to seamlessly navigate between Quick Note and Expedia Group apps using the Apple Pencil on the iPad. Quick Note automatically appears on-screen when accessing a hotel or flight page.

Hand-written notes convert to text, and links to hotels or flights can quickly be added to notes.

Rachel Kobetz, Head of Design at Expedia Group: