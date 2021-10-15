Many of us love going through the day with in-ear headphones, like Apple AirPods, in our ears. Not only is the sound quality amazing, the headphones also block out outside noise. According to recent expert statements, however, too much long-term use of these headphones could cause harm.

Our Bodies Haven’t Really Adapted to Our Gadgets

Headphones have become much more comfortable to wear than they used to be. Also, features like Active Noise Cancellation allow us to hear our music, videos, podcasts, and phone calls much better. That doesn’t mean, however, that our bodies have adapted to them.

Tech expert Steve Sammartino points out that “technology has become an addendum to our bodies, so we don’t even realize.” That means we don’t pay attention to how long we’re keeping the earbuds in, or the harm they might be causing.

Bond University researcher Christian Moro believes the potential for harming our bodies is real.

It impacts the earwax system. If we put an earbud in, like we see in the in-ear earphones, they end up compressing that area. They end up blocking natural escape routes, compress it and maintain a warm environment which inhibits the wax from drying out and cause all kinds of issues.

The issues Moro is referring to include hearing loss, pain, dizziness, and vertigo. Moro says we should be more aware of how much we’re using in-ear headphones. By keeping track of extended use of AirPods, we can realize when it’s time to take a break and minimize the health risks.

Like Everything Else, Use Apple AirPods in Moderation

Naturally, there are benefits to our gadgets. Recent firmware updates to Apple AirPods Pro, for example, allow us to better hear when we need to. Conversation Boost, especially, can be a major ally to someone suffering mild hearing loss. Apple is also exploring other ways AirPods could be used as a health device.

The trick is know when enough is enough, and taking the AirPods out to give our ear canals room to breathe.