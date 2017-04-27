Exxon’s Speedpass For Apple Watch Supports Apple Pay

Exxon updated its Speedpass for Apple Watch app today, finally letting customers pay for gas using their Apple Watch. Although the app uses in-app Apple Pay for transactions, you can use it at Exxon Mobil gas stations even if they don’t have a contactless payment system. App details below.

Speedpass+ App Notes

From the update notes for the Speedpass+ app, which is now at version 4.5:

Apple Watch – Pay for gas using your Apple Watch with the Speedpass+ app. Filling up just became even easier. Ford SYNC 3 – Pay for fuel using the Speedpass+ app in compatible Ford SYNC®3 models. You can select and authorize the pump using voice commands or use the in-dash screen to complete your transaction. Faster access – Use Touch ID to login to the app faster.

How To Get Started

As long as you’ve updated your Apple Watch to watchOS 3, you can use this feature. All you need is the Speedpass+ app, and an account. You don’t need to keep a credit card on file. The next time you’re at an Exxon Mobil, just pick the right gas pump number in the app and complete the transaction with Apple Pay when you’re done.