F1 Movie Haptic Trailer Released Exclusively for iPhones

The Apple Originals film F1 has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. Apple even promoted it with an action-packed intro featuring Craig Federighi’s heroics at this year’s WWDC event.

To add to the excitement, Apple launched a brand-new haptic trailer of the F1 movie exclusively for iPhones. This new trailer takes advantage of the Taptic Engine inside the iPhone to perfectly sync the action and sound in the trailer with vibration feedback. This creates an immersive viewing experience. You can literally feel the engine revs of the Formula 1 cars and all the other action the trailer packs.

Posting about it on X, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “Experience the new F1 Movie trailer on iPhone in a way only Apple can deliver.”

Experience the new @F1Movie trailer on iPhone in a way only Apple can deliver. https://t.co/VYeJcVagKq pic.twitter.com/ej7DWSfT6l — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2025

How to watch the Haptic F1 trailer on an iPhone

To experience the exclusive haptic trailer, you need to have the Apple TV app installed on your iPhone, and your device must be running iOS 18.4 or later. Once you meet the prerequisites, simply click here to start playing the trailer on your iPhone.

Alternatively, you can open the Apple TV app and tap the TV+ icon at the bottom. You’ll see the banner for the haptic trailer of the F1 Movie, tap it to start watching. If you don’t see the banner for some reason, simply search for F1 Movie, and you should find the haptic trailer there.

The movie follows the story of a racing driver, Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. An older Sonny returns to F1 to redeem the legacy he lost following an accident early in his career. He races for a struggling team, APX, alongside a promising rookie driver, yearning for glory. This story of redemption and racing hits theatres on June 27th in the US.