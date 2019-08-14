FAA Bans Certain MacBook Pros From Airplane Flights

The U.S. Federal Aviation Association has banned certain MacBook Pros from flights because some models have a fire risk due to the battery (via Bloomberg).

MacBook Pro Ban

Airlines are advised to follow 2016 safety rules for products with recalled batteries. This means that MacBook Pros can’t be taken on flights as cargo or carry-on.

The Apple laptops in question are some 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017. Apple issued the recall in June, saying it had “determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.”

Apple said it would replace the batteries for these models for free. Once a new battery is installed, passengers can bring their MacBook Pro on the airplane with them. If you can’t wait, the FAA does let you bring it with as long as it’s in a fire-resistant container.

