Face ID Could be Coming to Macs

Face ID could be making its way to the Mac. A new patent suggests Apple wants to take the feature beyond just the iPhone.

How Face ID Could Work on the iMac and MacBook

The newly released patent outlines how Face ID could work in future iMacs or MacBooks (via Patently Apple). Images within the patent detailed that all of the necessary components will be at the top of an iMac display. This makes the whole setup rather like that on an iPhone. It’s a bit more complicated on a MacBook, however. While some components remain at the top of the display, essential elements like the light pattern recognition module, including the dot projector, would be in the keyboard.

I know not everyone loves Face ID but it is actually one my favorite iPhone features. I think it would be great if Apple could make it work in Macs as well.