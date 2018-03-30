PSA: Apple is Removing Facebook Contact Sync From macOS

Redditor u/nindustrie found that Apple removed Facebook Contact Sync from macOS. An Apple engineer responded to the user’s bug report, saying that sync is now gone. It was also removed from the iPhone in iOS 11.

Facebook Contact Sync

If you use Messenger and allow it to upload your contacts, they will still be synced to the service. But system-level Facebook (and Twitter) integration is gone from iOS. On the Mac, when you open System Preferences > Internet Accounts, you can add Facebook and other accounts.

Facebook Contact Sync and calendar sync in macOS System Preferences.

Adding Facebook will sync your contacts, calendar, and other information. If syncing is now removed, then I wonder if Apple will end up removing Facebook from Internet Accounts.

