Facebook has begun rolling out end-to-end encryption for Messenger calls and Instagram DMs, bringing greater security and privacy to users.

Facebook Messenger Encryption

Both voice and video calls will be encrypted by default. Text messages within Messenger don’t have end-to-end encryption by default, but there is an optional feature called Secret Conversations that do have this security feature. End-to-end encryption ensures that third parties or first parties can’t snoop on your content.

There are now more options for people using Secret Conversations for messages that automatically disappear, ranging from 5 seconds to 24 hours.

Facebook will be rolling out end-to-end encryption for Messenger calls and group chats. End-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs and calls will be optional, and Facebook will begin a limited test for adults in certain countries.