In a continuation of the ongoing Facebook outage saga, it appears that someone is attempting to sell Facebook’s domain name. All of Facebook’s social media pages went down the morning of October 4, and a recent search of facebook.com on the DomainTools whois server shows the domain name is for sale.

It is difficult to tell if this point if the for-sale listing is legitimate or not. Facebook maintains domain privacy on its listing, but it is possible that someone managed to violate the security of the listing and put the domain name up for sale.

The listing is held by Uniregistry Market, a domain registrar that bills itself as a premier domain name marketplace. Uniregistry has excellent reviews dating back as far as 2018, and has a TrustPilot rating of 3.8. That’s almost 4 full stars, and is considered “Great.”

More details will follow as this story evolves.