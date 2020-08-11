Recent grievances against Apple from Facebook and Microsoft could feed into an EU antitrust investigation into the App Store (via Reuters). “The Commission is aware of these concerns regarding Apple’s App Store rules,” said Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta in a statement on Monday. However, she did not divulge any further details.

EU Investigating App Store Rules

In June, European Comissions, the bloc’s executive body, launched multiple probes into Apple, mostly focussing on the App Store, with the in-app purchasing system a particular concern. Facebook and Microsoft have joined a host of smaller names in raising these objections. Apple has repeatedly denied claims of anticompetitive behavior, citing the success of the App Store for developers.