Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that his company is changing its name to Meta. While the products, including the Facebook social network, are expected to keep their names, the overall parent company is getting a rebrand.

Facebook Goes Meta

The Verge reported that Mr. Zuckerberg already owns the @meta Twitter handled the meta.com domain. Speaking at the Connect event, he said:

We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy. A new ‘about’ page explains the change. No surprise, there is a lot of emphasis on AR and VR.

The name change is supposed to reflect Mr. Zuckerberg’s desire to create a so-called metaverse. Of course, a simple rebrand is unlikely to do much to distract from the various issues the company is facing at the moment, not least due to the leaked ‘Facebook papers’.