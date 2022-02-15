Facebook News Feed Becomes “Feed”

Facebook announced that its News Feed feature will simply be known as “Feed”.  The previous name has been around for over 15 years.

Facebook Now Just Has a “Feed”

Facebook used rival Twitter as one way of announcing the change:

According to a statement from Facebook reported by Recode‘s Peter Kafka:

This is just a name change to better reflect the diverse content people see on their Feeds. This is just a name change and does not impact the app experience more broadly.

The suggestion, of course, will be that this is a further attempt by the social media giant to be seen as a platform as opposed to a publisher, which the inclusion of the word “News” might be argued to imply.

Interestingly, a Facebook News standalone tab debuted in Frane on the same day, Adweek reported.

