Facebook is preparing to bring its antitrust lawsuit against Apple to court, The Information reported. The social media giant will claim that Apple is abusing its position in the smartphone market by insisting app developers follow App Store rules, but Apple’s own apps do not.

Facebook vs Apple Antitrust Case Could Have Its Day in Court

During Facebook’s earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that “Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do. They say they are doing this to help people, but the moves clearly track their competitive interests.” Mr. Zuckerberg is said to be working on developing a broad legal case against App Store rules. This includes things like developers having to use Apple’s in-app payment service. However, it seems that the focus would be the forthcoming feature that will force developers to have users explicitly opt-in to certain types of tracking.

It is far from certain such a case would ultimately come to court. Indeed, there is reportedly “internal resistance” at Facebook to such a move. However, the preparation highlights the growing tensions between the firms.