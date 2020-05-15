Facebook Purchases GIPHY For $400 Million

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
Under a minute read
| News

Facebook confirmed it bought gif library GIPHY on Friday. The deal is reportedly worth $400 million (via Axios).

Facebook coin

GIPHY Joins Facebook

In a blog post, the social media giant said that “50% of GIPHY’s traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps,” already. Half of that is from Instagram. “By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct,” Vishal Shah, VP of Product, wrote.

It is expected that the gif library will retain its current branding. However, the deal is likely to face scrutiny. Facebook is already facing antitrust probes at both a federal and state level.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
mactoid Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
mactoid
Member
mactoid

Well, there goes my GIPHY account!

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 day ago