A paper that was recently posted to Social Science Research Network (SSRN) says that iOS 14’s App Tracking Transparency harms competition and consumers. The authors note that their study was funded by Facebook.

iOS 14 Study

Included as a footnote, the first page of the paper says:

Huber C. Hurst Eminent Scholar Chair in Law and Professor, University of Florida Levin College of Law and Piramal Associate Professor of Business Administration, HBS. We gratefully acknowledge support from Facebook, Inc. in funding this analysis. The views expressedhere are solely our own.

Facebook’s argument that it has used before is the the ability for people to opt out of app tracking for advertising hurts small businesses. This message is repeated in the paper. The authors’ summary is that App Tracking Transparency is anti-competitive. reduces consumer choice, and favors Apple’s own apps and services.