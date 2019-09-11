Facebook Tightening Suicide and Self-Harm Prevention Policies

It was World Suicide prevention day Tuesday. Facebook used the occasion announce it was tightening its policies around preventing suicide and self-harm.

Facebook Adding Welfare Expert to Policy Team

In a blog post, the company Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis wrote that company had “tightened our policy around self-harm.” She added that the company had made it harder to search for self-harm content on Instagram. She also explained.

We’re also exploring ways to share public data from our platform on how people talk about suicide, beginning with providing academic researchers with access to the social media monitoring tool, CrowdTangle.

Furthermore, Facebook announced it was hiring a Safety Policy Manager, Health and Well-Being. That person will sit in its policy team. It said it required a subject expert “to lead and coordinate our team’s efforts to address the health and well-being of our global diverse community.”