Facebook is set to delay it’s return to the office in the U.S. until 2022, Bloomberg News reported. It comes amid growing concern about the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Facebook originally intended for its U.S. offices to be at 50 percent capacity in September, and full by October. However, in a statement Thursday, company spokesperson Tracy Clayton said:

Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the US will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the U.S., as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s safety.

Apple, had also intended staff to be back in the office from September. However, this has changed and it is now October at the earliest. The move by Facebook may add to the pressure from staff who wish for more flexible, or even permeant work from home, arrangements.