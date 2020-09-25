iOS 14 lets users choose which email and browser they want to be the default. Wanting a piece of the action, Mark Zuckerberg wants the option for Messenger to be the default (via The Information—paywall).
Default Facebook Messenger
Now that iOS 14 lets people choose their default email and browser apps, Facebook wants Apple to let customers choose their default message app like Android. Facebook’s vice president Stan Chudnovsky:
We feel people should be able to choose different messaging apps and the default on their phone. Generally, everything is moving this direction anyway.
As The Mac Observer reported on Thursday, Epic Games joined companies like Tile and ProtonMail in an attempt to get regulators to make Apple’s platform more open to competing businesses. Open is defined as anti-competitive policies, not wanting to pay the 30% app tax, and no consumer freedom.
Screw Zuckerberg and all who sail in his ship. Facebook is an abomination. Hell will freeze over before I use FB’s Messenger.
There is no way in hell that I will use Facebook’s Messenger on an iOS App. In fact I use their Messenger with just one person, an uncle who does not have an email address. Everyone who is on my friend list and sends me a message will get a response containing an email of mine and instructions to use when communicating with me.
And we can all be assured, no doubt, that should Messenger be used as someone’s default messaging app, it will not only play nicely with non-Messenger users, it will not loop those non-Messenger users’ data into that black hole that passes as FB’s database and track them in anyway, shape or form.
This must be a joke. Not only would I not make Messenger my default message app, I’d prefer never to use it at all.