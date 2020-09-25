iOS 14 lets users choose which email and browser they want to be the default. Wanting a piece of the action, Mark Zuckerberg wants the option for Messenger to be the default (via The Information—paywall).

Default Facebook Messenger

Now that iOS 14 lets people choose their default email and browser apps, Facebook wants Apple to let customers choose their default message app like Android. Facebook’s vice president Stan Chudnovsky:

We feel people should be able to choose different messaging apps and the default on their phone. Generally, everything is moving this direction anyway.

As The Mac Observer reported on Thursday, Epic Games joined companies like Tile and ProtonMail in an attempt to get regulators to make Apple’s platform more open to competing businesses. Open is defined as anti-competitive policies, not wanting to pay the 30% app tax, and no consumer freedom.