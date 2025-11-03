False Apple Watch SOS alert sends rescue team into wild terrain

A rescue team in Metro Vancouver told hikers to check the Emergency SOS settings on their Apple devices after a false alarm this week. The team rushed to a remote area northeast of Indian Arm for a medical emergency. It turned out the alert came from an accidental Apple Watch SOS activation.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue said that false alerts waste time and resources meant for real emergencies. They asked users to review their device settings and switch off automatic calling if they do not need it. Officials from B.C. Emergency Health Services had reported the initial incident. Rescue volunteers pointed out that watches can trigger SOS in pockets or packs by mistake.

Credits: Coquitlam Search and Rescue

Apple provides details on how the Emergency SOS feature works on the Apple Watch. You can press and hold the side button to bring up sliders. Or, you can enable a setting that dials automatically after a countdown. Apple also shows how to disable “Hold Side Button to Dial.”

What the rescue team wants you to do

Turn off automatic SOS dialing if you don’t need it: On your iPhone’s Watch app go to My Watch > Emergency SOS > disable “Hold Side Button to Dial.” You still can use the slider to call in real emergencies.

> disable “Hold Side Button to Dial.” You still can use the slider to call in real emergencies. Use a watch case or guard to stop the side button from being pressed by accident during hiking, cycling, or similar activity.

Make sure your gear or clothing does not press the side button while you move.

If you trigger a call by mistake, wait for the responder and say it was accidental. Don’t hang up.

False alarms pull volunteer rescue teams out of their duties. In hard terrain, a single false alert can send multiple teams into difficult places while a real emergency waits. Coquitlam SAR stressed that managing your SOS settings and gear can keep rescue efforts focused on true emergencies.

Rescue organizations in British Columbia have warned about accidental alerts since Apple added safety features like Crash Detection. Knowing how to set up your device calmly lowers risks and keeps SOS ready when needed.

Bottom line: Keep Emergency SOS on, but set it up carefully. Check your Apple Watch settings before your next hike. Make sure your gear will not trigger the side button by accident.