Fantastical 2.5 for the Mac Adds Meetup Support

Flexibits rolled out Fantastical 2.5 for the Mac on Wednesday with Meetup support so you can see the events in your groups. The update also adds the ability to time proposals in iCloud, Google, Echange, and other CalDav accounts.

The update also gets you improved event views, the ability to see the current calendar week in the dock and menu bar, better labeling for custom anniversary dates from Contants, and more.

Fantastical 2.5 costs US$49.99 and is a free upgrade for current Fantastical 2 customers. You can get it from Apple’s Mac App Store.