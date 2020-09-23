Calendar app Fantastical updated to version 3.2 which adds support for iOS 14 widgets, iPadOS Scribble, new iOS 14 date and time pickers, and fixes bugs.

Fantastical 3.2

The update add 12 widgets, ranging from small ones to show the date, medium ones to show side-by-side monthly calendars, and large widgets that show you an in-depth agenda.

iPadOS Scribble is also supported within the app. This is an iPadOS 14 feature that lets you use an Apple Pencil in any text field and your handwriting gets automatically converted to text.

Release Notes

Widgets for iOS 14! 12 new and customizable widgets to view the date, weather, calendar, upcoming events, and tasks right on your home screen.

Support for Scribble on iPadOS 14

Support for new date and time pickers on iOS 14

Recurring events are now shown more prominently when viewing hidden items

Short back-to-back events are now less likely to overlap in Day and Week views

Fixed an issue where sync to Google could get stuck in some situations

Fixed an issue where sync errors on Zoom accounts sometimes wouldn’t be shown

Fixed an issue where notifications for recurring events could disappear suddenly

Fixed an issue where deleting an event in the Apple Watch app wouldn’t sync to the phone

Various fixes and improvements

You can find it on the App Store here.