Far From China, Close to US; Another Country To Assemble iPhone 16

Apple has added a south american county to its list of countries assembling the latest iPhone 16. This could be because tech giant continues to reduce its reliance on China for production while bringing assembly closer to key markets.

For the first time, Brazil will be assembling the new iPhone 16 from day one of its launch. The Foxconn facility in Jundiaí, São Paulo, will be responsible for producing the base model of the iPhone 16.

But only the base iPhone 16 model will be assembled in Brazil. The more expensive variants, including the Pro and Pro Max models, will still be imported from China and India.

With this, Apple now has three countries simultaneously assembling the iPhone 16:

China: Still the primary manufacturing hub India: Expanding its role, now including Pro models Brazil: The newest addition to the assembly line.

This can reduce import taxes in Brazil and hence lower prices for Brazilian consumers.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 have already begun, with the phones set to hit stores on Friday, September 20.

Due to this step, Brazilian customers can receive their devices just one week after the US launch, an improvement from the previous month-long wait.

