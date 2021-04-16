Documentary feature Fathom will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on June 25, it was announced. The film tells the story of two ultra-committed scientists who study the songs and social communication of humpback whales.

‘Fathom’ on Apple TV+ From June 25

The two scientists at the heart of the story are Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fourne. Fathom shows them working on parallel research projects whilst being on opposite sides of the world. It aims to highlight the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance, and work required for even leading scientists to make crucial discoveries, whilst they also maintain reverance for the scientific process.

The film was directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (The Sensitives). Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride (“Tower”) service as producer. Emmy Award winner Andrea Meditch (Grizzly Man), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop (Follow This), Greg Boustead (Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds), and Emmy Award winner Josh Braun (Wild Wild Country) are all executive producers.