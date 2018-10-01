FBI Uses Face ID to Unlock Suspect’s iPhone in Child Abuse Case

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

During an investigation, the FBI forced a suspect to unlock his iPhone with Face ID. This could be a significant precedent for law enforcement (via Forbes).

[iOS 12: How to Add a Second Person to Face ID]

Biometrics

In the investigation, the FBI agents asked the suspect to unlock his iPhone with Face ID, and he complied. They searched the device and found “various items of interest.” But they couldn’t do a more thorough search because they didn’t have his passcode. After a court granted them a second search warrant, they were able to get the passcode and continue searching.

Image of Face ID icon

Face ID icon

When it comes to the law, there is a difference between something you know, like a password, and something you are, like a fingerprint or face print. If it’s something you know, then it falls under the Fifth Amendment because you could be incriminating yourself by telling police your password.

But things like DNA, fingerprints, and now facial recognition fall under standard evidence that police can legally collect. And I have a feeling there will be plenty more cases involving law enforcement and Face ID. See: How Face ID could be a game-changer for aggressive US border agents.

However, that could change in the future:

Thus far, there’s been no challenge to the use of Face ID in this case or others. But Fred Jennings, a senior associate at Tor Ekeland Law, said they could come thanks to the Fifth Amendment, which promises to protect individuals from incriminating themselves in cases.

Jennings thinks that as long as there’s no specific legislation dealing with this apparent conflict, courts will continue to hear arguments over whether forced unlocks via facial recognition is a breach of the Fifth Amendment.

[iPhone X: How to Reset Face ID]

2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Andrew OrrLee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#31092

Well if your a criminal then you should probably use a passcode.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 hour ago
Andrew Orr
Author
Andrew Orr
#31094

Life hack! 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down 
57 minutes ago