The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement saying the agency is continuing to monitor the effects of MagSafe on medical devices like pacemakers.

Magnets & Medical Devices

The FDA didn’t mention MagSafe or the iPhone 12 by name, just “some newer consumer electronic devices such as certain cell phones and smart watches, have high field strength magnets.”

Here is what the agency recommends:

Keep magnetic consumer devices six inches away from implanted medical devices (e.g, don’t put your iPhone 12 in your shirt pocket)

Talk to your health care provider if you have questions regarding magnets in consumer electronics and implanted medical devices

The FDA encourages health care professionals and patients to report adverse events or safety problems to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.