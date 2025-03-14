Finally, Apple Unveils Trailer for F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt

Apple Original Films has released the trailer for its upcoming movie F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film, made in collaboration with Formula 1 and co-produced by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, is set to be shown internationally starting June 25, 2025, and in theaters and IMAX across the U.S. on June 27, 2025.

The story focuses on Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), who was one of Formula 1’s most promising drivers in the 1990s until an accident ended his career. Thirty years later, Hayes works as a racer-for-hire and is approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), now the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team. Cervantes convinces Hayes to return to the sport to help save the team and compete alongside rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). The film explores themes of redemption, rivalry, and teamwork as Hayes faces challenges both on and off the track.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films. The cast includes Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Hans Zimmer composed the score for the film, adding to its dramatic tone. Real race cars were used during filming at live Grand Prix events to ensure authenticity.

Special IMAX screenings are planned for June 23, 2025, ahead of its theatrical release. After its run in theaters, the movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

