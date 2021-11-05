‘Finch’, ‘Dickinson’ Season Three, and ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ Out Now on Apple TV+

Three significant items launched on Apple TV+ on Friday. Finch, starring Tom Hanks, the third season of Dickinson, and family offering Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show are all now available to subscribers.

‘Finch’, ‘Dickinson’, ‘Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show’ on Apple TV+

Finch sees Mr. Hanks return to Apple TV+, playing a man trying to survive an apocalyptic event and get to safety, accompanied by a robot and a dog. Dickinson season three is the show’s final outing. Starring Hailee Steinfeld, we see the poet navigate the American Civil War. Hello Jack! The Kindness Show is from Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer and looks to demonstrate how an act of kindness can create a chain of many more.

Also out today are the latest episodes of The Morning Show, Swagger, Invasion, Foundation, and Acapulco. Furthermore, Oprah Winfrey is joined by Will Smith for the latest edition of The Oprah Conversation. These are all in addition to Dr. Brain, which premiered globally on Apple TV+ Thursday.

Apple TV+ costs US$4.99 per month and is also part of the Apple One set of bundles. There is also a seven-day free trial available, or a three-month one with many new devices.