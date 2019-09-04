Firefox Blocks Third-Party Tracking Cookies And Cryptomining by Default

Mozilla released the latest version of the Firefox browser Tuesday. Version 69 of the popular web browser blocked third-party tracking and cryptomining by default.

Enhance Tracking Protection as Default in Firefox

In a blog post, Mozilla said that “Enhanced Tracking Protection will automatically be turned on by default for all users worldwide as part of the ‘Standard’ setting.” It will add third-party tracking cookies to the disconnect list. Currently, 20% of Firefox users use Enhanced Tracking Protection. Mozilla said it aimed to make this 100% protection by default.

Cryptomining Blocked by Default

Firefox 69 also blocked cryptomining by default. Cryptominers can access a computer’s CPU, and use its energy to mine cryptocurrency. This is not necessarily to the benefit of the computer owner. Mozilla introduced this functionality in Firefox Nightly and Beta and is now default in the main browser.

This version arrived just days after we learned that the next version, 70, will reduce power consumption on macOS. Furthermore, it is set to include social tracking protection.

Version 69 for macOS is available to download now.